San Bruno man says he's living in fear after armed home invasion

The victim of a home invasion robbery in San Bruno said Monday that he is struggling with the aftermath of his ordeal.

"I’m terrified because this is where my family lives," said the man, who did not want to be identified. "I thought it was the end as soon as they came in the door."

The man said he is in pain and living in fear after three armed men invaded and ransacked his home, attacked him and stole valuables, including $20,000 in cash from a safe. Some of the money was to be used for IVF treatments.

"That was specifically for my wife’s procedure. We’re trying to have a baby," he said.

Also taken were his two 8-week-old English bulldog puppies named Hercules and Tootsie. Each of the pups is worth about $10,000. The dogs were stolen from their crate during the home invasion at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

"I heard somebody running. I turn around, and there’s a gunman with an AR-15 to my neck," he said."He told me to get the f— up before I shoot."

The intruder was soon joined by a second man, also armed with an AR-15 and a third man with a .45-caliber handgun with an extended magazine. He said they threatened to kill him and demanded his money.

The victim said he believes one of the robbers is a friend of a former tenant of his. He said the man in question had threatened him a couple of months earlier after he asked him to leave during a disagreement.

That man had replied, "'You don’t know who you’re f— with,'" the victim recalled.

The intruders also stole a gold necklace and seven pairs of Air Jordan shoes worth $4,000.

They also stole a 49ers helmet, but left behind another helmet and a football signed by wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

"They kept demanding, ‘Where is it? Where’s the money?’ "

One robber also said, "I’m going to kill you, right now, we just kill him."

He says they hit him with their guns, ordered him to open his safe and restrained him with zip ties.

"This is the most traumatic experience I’ve ever been through," he said. "This is something that I would not wish on any of my enemies. This is something that’s evil."

San Bruno police said the case is under investigation and that there is no active threat to the public.

A GoFundMe was set up for the victim and his family.