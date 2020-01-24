San Carlos man arrested for possession of child pornography

article

San Mateo County Deputies on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a child pornography case.

Daniel Wadleigh, 55, of San Carlos, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, deputies said.

In August of 2019, detectives with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous online tip involving possession of child pornography.

Following an investigation, detectives served a search warrant at Wadleigh's residence and discovered more than 10,000 images of child pornography on his computer.

Detectives said this case looks like it is an isolated incident, and it does not appear any of the victims in the images are local.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.