Atmospheric river prompts flash flood warnings in San Francisco, San Mateo County

Motorists are urged to stay off roads in San Francisco and on the Peninsula on Friday afternoon as flash flood warnings are in effect.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for San Francisco and San Mateo County, including Daly City, Pacifica, and Broadmoor. The warning for San Francisco is set to expire at 3:45 p.m., while the one for San Mateo County will last until 5 p.m.

The agency said San Francisco has already received between one-half and 1 inch of rain, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible.

"Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order," warned Mayor London Breed.

The NWS said the heavy rains that produce flash flooding could be "life-threatening."