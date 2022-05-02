San Francisco 49ers fans can reserve team license plates to benefit state parks

article

San Francisco 49ers fans can show their team pride with brand-new license plates, all while supporting state parks.

The California Natural Resources Agency on Monday unveiled the new plates with the 49ers logo on them as part of the agency's efforts to raise funds for state park program.

The plates feature the historic San Francisco oval and a red, gold and white trim reminiscent of the pant stripes on 49ers standard home and away uniforms, the team said.

The license plate reads "Faithful to State Parks" in support of California's 280 treasured state parks.

The Niners need 7,500 motorists to pre-pay for the plates before the Department of Motor Vehicles will print them.

Advertisement

The plates start at $50 and run up to $103 if fans want them personalized.