San Francisco author and artist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

article

Author and artist Paul Madonna was left with significant injuries after a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco.

Madonna was driving through McLaren Park on Nov. 6 when he was struck head-on by a Mercedes Benz driving in the wrong lane at approximately 65 mph, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. It was a route he took daily in his SmartCar, as he headed home from his art studio.

"Fortunately, three sisters on their way to the grocery store happened to witness the event and immediately sprung into action," said Kathryn Patterson, author of a GoFundMe post. "They called 911 while the driver of the car fled the scene."

His wife Joen rushed to the scene and was by his side when they lifted him into the ambulance, Patterson said.

Madonna was taken to SF General’s Trauma Center where he underwent four hours of emergency surgery for substantial internal injuries. He also sustained a brain blood bleed, a broken nose, a torn carotid artery, an injured shoulder, nerve damage to his left leg, and a shattered right heel, according to Patterson.

ALSO: Thieves target photographers at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts

"Considering, what the level 1 trauma emergency doctor described as ‘an impressive level of injuries,’ Paul is expected to make a full recovery, but he has a long long road ahead," Patterson said. "We are incredibly thankful to the staff at SFGH for their unbelievable expertise and care."

Due to the extent of his injuries, she said, he will likely be in a wheelchair for a few months, with extensive rehabilitation ahead.

Madonna is known for a weekly comic strip called All Over Coffee, which appears in the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate.com. He has written a series of books that blend his ink-wash cityscapes with philosophical musings.

KTVU reached out to SFPD for details on the hit-and-run crash, but has not heard back yet.

