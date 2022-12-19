Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco BART station shooting leaves one injured, police say

By KTVU staff
Published 
10:09AM
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police said they are investigating a shooting at the 24th Street BART station Sunday. They are looking for two suspects connected with the shooting.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said someone was shot near the Mission BART station over the weekend.

Video posted to Citizen App shows the plaza above the 24th Street Mission Station where three shots were heard just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Multiple police cars and a fire engine were seen at the station.

BART confirmed the shooting with KTVU and said police are searching for two suspects.

There's no word on the condition of the victim who was struck by the gunfire.

Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said an unrelated shooting happened on the 300 block of Hyde Street earlier that morning, where a 40-year-old Oakland man was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

KTVU has reached out for more information on both shootings.