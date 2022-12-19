San Francisco BART station shooting leaves one injured, police say

San Francisco police said someone was shot near the Mission BART station over the weekend.

Video posted to Citizen App shows the plaza above the 24th Street Mission Station where three shots were heard just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Multiple police cars and a fire engine were seen at the station.

BART confirmed the shooting with KTVU and said police are searching for two suspects.

There's no word on the condition of the victim who was struck by the gunfire.

Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said an unrelated shooting happened on the 300 block of Hyde Street earlier that morning, where a 40-year-old Oakland man was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

KTVU has reached out for more information on both shootings.