San Francisco beaches and wharf become Memorial Day hot spots

High temps around the Bay Area are driving people to the beaches this Memorial Day weekend as the year's first blast of furnace-like heat roasted the region.

San Francisco's Baker Beach proved to be an irresistible draw for many.

"It's going to be 103 in Brentwood today. 103," said Ignacio Castro, who brought his family to beach, looking for a little relief. "So, we had to get out, come to the coast somewhere and cool off."

A heat advisory went into effect at noon on Monday for parts of the Bay Area.

The strong wind, and 57-degree water may have been a little too cold for some.

"Oh my gosh, it was freezing to get out there," said Nadia Renane from Dublin. "But, I wanted to get the experience to go in the water. But, it was so cold! Oh my gosh, I don't know if I'd do it again."

San Francisco's beaches weren't the only draw. Memorial Day visitors made their way to the famous Fisherman's Wharf.

"The weather's gorgeous, it's perfect," said Zack Kimura from San Jose. "I don't think you're going to get a better day in SF than this."

Kimura said he was looking for a fun place for the family this holiday weekend.

"We're coming down from San Jose, or coming up from San Jose. So, just here for the weekend. My wife is at a baby shower" said Kimura. "So, I got the two kids for the day."

One of the big draws along Pier 39 is the Aquarium of the Bay. Visitors patiently waited in sometimes long lines to enter.

A lot of the visitors from warmer parts of the Bay Area, looking for a cool place to enjoy Memorial Day.

"Our demographics are changing a bit," said Christoher Low from Aquarium of the Bay. "Used to be mostly out-of-town tourists. Now we have mostly locals. They're buying their tickets on line. "