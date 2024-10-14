San Francisco car break-in prompted JD Vance to make 'I hate police' comment: NYT

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is blaming a prior experience involving a San Francisco car break-in for his "I hate police" comment.

An email he sent to a friend in 2014 was recently leaked to the New York Times in which he wrote, "I hate the police. "Given the number of negative experiences I’ve had in the past few years, I can’t imagine what a black guy goes through."

Vance told the Times that he and his wife moved to San Francisco in 2013.

Thieves broke into their car and stole her suitcase, he said, which contained a necklace from her grandmother.

Vance said police brushed them off when he reported the crime.

Vance told the Times the email doesn't reflect his views on police, and he regrets making the statement.

