San Francisco closing designated site it established for Mission neighborhood street vendors

Illegal street vending in San Francisco heavily contributed to the city losing businesses whose merchandise became targets for thieves to resell, mainly on Mission Street and other locations.

Under sunny and warm conditions on Thursday, police units stood near Mission and 24th streets, as well as at Mission and 16th streets, to ensure compliance with the ban on illegal street vendors.

All vendors, including those with licenses, were evicted from the area.

Maria Vallaers, a vendor who sells water and snacks in the area, underscored the impact on her business, saying "Ninety percent down. It's no money. It's a little money. So, it's very complicated now for me; for everybody."

It's a far cry from the days when chaotic, uncontrolled vendors sold pilfered goods from struggling brick-and-mortar stores at a 100% discount. Following the ban in the Mission, the city temporarily established La Tiangue, a free space for licensed vendors.

However, a resident told KTVU that illegal booths return after 6 p.m. until midnight, with selling continuing unabated.

"I pay tax. I pay for permit. But, I cannot do anything on the street. But the people who don't have any papers, (they're) selling every day," said Jaime Luana, who is a licensed vendor.

La Tiangue will close on April 21, as the few licensed vendors who use the space get minimal foot traffic.

"No money. No sells, nothing," said Luana.

So, the city plans to relocate vendors to a lot very close to their previous location.

"We're actually gonna move them over to 24th Street, which is the other site that is open-air right in the parking lot. There will be over 20 vendors there," said Diana Ponce De Leon of San Francisco Community Economic Development.

Unlicensed vendors are not permitted.

"We have our teams out there and have to keep monitoring that," said Ponce De Leon.