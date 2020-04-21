San Francisco closing some streets to cars, allowing more space for social distancing

article

Starting this week, San Francisco is implementing a new program that will close some streets to through traffic to create more space for social distancing.

Some residents need to walk or take other methods of transportation to make essential trips. However, sometimes it's difficult for them to maintain 6 feet apart on many sidewalks and bikeways. It's especially true when passing lines outside grocery stores. To avoid the lines, some people are choosing to walk in the street which exposes them to moving traffic, SFMTA said.

Similar to the initiative in Oakland, the "Slow Streets" program aims to create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

The city's goal is to convert those streets with low vehicle traffic into corridors for walking and biking so that people have more room to effectively social distance when traveling for essential purposes.

The streets won't be closed entirely. Residents are still permitted to park along streets in their neighborhoods and access their driveways.

Beginning this week, SFMTA hopes to install two to three corridors each week. The first round of implementation will consist of signage and traffic cones. The closures will be in effect seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

"The most important thing people can do is remain home, but when you must go out this will help allow for physical distancing,"Mayor London Breed tweeted on Tuesday.

According to SFMTA, the streets were chosen to supplement reduced or suspended Muni routes, while providing bicycle and pedestrian access to essential services. Many of the streets run parallel to other major streets and transit routes.