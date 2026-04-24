SF coin scavenger hunt returns with $50K of hidden treasure

The Brief Witter Coin is hosting its third annual scavenger hunt across San Francisco, doubling the total prize value to $50,000 this year. Participants will search for 10 hidden coins, including a rare 1851 $50 gold coin valued at $25,000. Clues for the hunt will be released every hour on the Witter Coin Instagram page starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.



Witter Coin is upping the ante for its annual scavenger hunt across San Francisco, doubling the total value of hidden treasures from $25,000 to $50,000. Now in its third year, the event aims to grow interest in coin collecting while highlighting the history of coin making in the city.

Coin hunt pays homage to SF history

What we know:

Seth Chandler, owner of Witter Coin, started the hunt three years ago. He is hiding 10 coins throughout San Francisco, all of which were originally minted in the city. The prizes range in value from $500 to $25,000.

"It gets people outside. We live in what I feel is the greatest city in the world," said Chandler. "I'm trying to educate San Francisco Bay Area people that when it comes to the San Francisco Mint, we make the best coins that are truly admired by coin collectors, some of the rarest and most valuable ones."

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The most valuable coin to find in this year's hunt is an 1851 $50 gold coin. Weighing two and a half ounces, the rare piece is a highly sought-after item for collectors. Another featured prize is a $20 gold coin from 1906, valued at $6,000. Known as "The Earthquake Coin," Chandler describes it as a symbol of San Francisco’s strength.

The hunt has attracted thousands of participants in previous years, including seasoned collectors like Alex Stack. Stack, who found coins in both 2024 and 2025, plans to use his experience to track down the higher-value prizes this year. His strategy involves focusing on neighborhoods near historical sites where the coins were originally minted.

"It survived the earthquake, so it's like a testament to the foundation," he said.

Coin collectors return for round 3

Dig deeper:

Alex Stack, a coin collector who has found coins in the last two scavenger hunts, said this year, he's hoping to cash in.

"I think I have a leg up because I’ve participated in previous years," Stack said.

The last two coins, he said, were worth about $1,000 each.

Stack noted that the community found in the search is one of his favorite elements of participating. "The energy with the other people hunting, it was nothing but happiness, and everyone’s being friendly," he said.

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Stack, who said coin collectors are also history buffs, shared his strategy for those who aspire to find something in mint condition.

"If you look at the kind of historical aspects of the coins," he said. "You know, where they were minted, that would be the kind of shortlist of places to be in the neighborhood of."

For those looking to participate, Witter Coin will release a new clue every hour on its Instagram page once the hunt begins. Chandler said the goal is for all 10 coins to be found, and hints will continue throughout the day to help searchers.

The hunt is scheduled to begin Saturday at 8 a.m.