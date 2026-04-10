San Francisco coin shop to hide $50,000 worth of rarities in 3rd annual scavenger hunt

The Brief A San Francisco coin shop will hold its 3rd annual scavenger hunt where they will hide 10 rare coins throughout the city. Witter Coin is a Marina District coin shop that was founded in 1960. They will hold the scavenger hunt on April 25. The hidden rare coins will have a total combined value of $50,000. Clues for the hidden coins will be posted on the store's Instagram page.



For the third year in a row, a San Francisco Marina District coin shop is holding a scavenger hunt. This year the 10 rare coins hidden throughout the city will be valued at more than $50,000.

Hidden treasure

What we know:

The hunt is set for Saturday, April 25.

Seth Chandler, owner and CEO of Witter Coin, located at 2299 Lombard Street, said the concept is a nod to the California Gold Rush. The store itself, founded in 1960, claims to be one of the country's oldest coin dealers.

"This city was built around the pursuit of gold," said Chandler. "We wanted to create something that brings that spirit back. Something real, tangible, and rooted in San Francisco's history. These aren't replicas. These are genuine, high-value coins."

What you can do:

On the day of the scavenger hunt, participants will follow clues released on the store's Instagram account – @wittercoin "every hour on the hour," according to Chandler.

The clues will begin at 7 a.m. Representatives from Chandler's store say the coins will be publicly accessible, in "safe locations across iconic San Francisco neighborhoods." No "digging or trespassing will be required," they add.

This year's hidden treasure will include a $25,000, 1851 gold rush-era gold coin.

By the numbers:

In 2024, the coin giveaway amounted to $10,000 in rarities. Last year's scavenger hunt included $25,000 worth of rare coins, a gold nugget, and a historic five-dollar bill.

In the past, the hunt has aligned with National Coin Week. This year's celebration is April 19 through 25.

"We spend every day talking about the value and history of these coins," said Chandler. "This time, we're putting them back into the city where the Gold Rush began."

The Source Witter Coin Shop and previous KTVU reporting.