San Francisco confirms first COVID-19 death; man in 40s with underlying health conditions

Health officials on Tuesday confirmed the first COVID-19-related death in San Francisco.

The patient who died was a man in his 40s. He had multiple, significant underlying health conditions, authorities said.

Residents are urged to stay inside to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “Each of us has the power to save lives and decrease the impact of coronavirus in San Francisco."

This latest death comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that of the 2,102 positive COVID-19 cases in California, 50% of them are between the ages of 18 and 49.