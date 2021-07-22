San Francisco considering new city trash cans at $20,000 each

San Francisco's board of supervisors is looking to replace its green trash cannisters. The new models under consideration cost as much as $20,000 each.

Supervisors told the San Francisco Chronicle that the old trash cans are part of the reason why so much trash ends up on city streets.

Three years ago, the city's public works department decided to look for possible replacements.

Now the board is looking at three trash can candidates, all sleek and with a silver finish, and is scheduled to choose one next week.

In 2019, the mayor's budget allocated funding to keep the city's streets clean. Part of the funding went towards high-tech, solar compactor Bigbelly trash cans, 68 of which were deployed to the Tenderloin District in 2020, in addition to the existing cannisters there from 2018. The Bigbelly cans at around $4,400 each are much cheaper than the prospective new high-end models and display local artists' work on them.

A Bigbelly representative told KTVU, depending on configuration, the single-capacity units the city is looking at purchasing, hold one-fifth less than the high-capacity Bigbelly compactor units.

The city is expected to buy 15 of the winning version and will start testing them in November.