San Francisco considers spending $20K on trash can prototypes

San Francisco's board of supervisors is looking to replace its green trash cannisters. The city is testing out three custom designs that could cost as much as $20,000 to develop.

The city's public works department tweeted, "The prototypes are expensive but they’ll ensure the best, must tamper-proof and durable can."

The department said that if one of the custom designs is selected, each trash bin will cost between $2,000-$4,000 to produce.

Supervisors told the San Francisco Chronicle that the old trash cans are part of the reason why so much trash ends up on city streets.

Three years ago, the city's public works department decided to look for possible replacements.

The three trash can candidates the board is looking at are all sleek and with a silver finish, and the city will begin testing five of each next week. They'll also test some different designs that are already mass produced, city officials said.

In 2019, the mayor's budget allocated funding to keep the city's streets clean. Part of the funding went towards high-tech, solar compactor Bigbelly trash cans, 68 of which were deployed to the Tenderloin District in 2020, in addition to the existing cannisters there from 2018. The Bigbelly cans cost around $4,400 each and display local artists' work on them.

A Bigbelly representative told KTVU, depending on configuration, the single-capacity units the city is looking at purchasing, hold one-fifth less than the high-capacity Bigbelly compactor units.

The city is expected to buy 15 of the winning version and will start testing them in November.