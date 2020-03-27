San Francisco continues to discourage social gatherings, doesn't want NYC situation

More locations in San Francisco are closing down ahead of the weekend in an effort to discourage any social gatherings.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is saying social distancing is still the city's best option to try to prevent a scenario like we're seeing play out in New York play out here too.

Mayor Breed said too many people took last weekend as an opportunity to hang out with friends. She said that cannot continue to happen.

In the words of the city's director of pubic health, if you're not an essential worker, your job is to stay home as much as possible.

San Francisco's usually bustling streets are mostly empty following the city's stay home order. Public health experts are still working to determine just how effective it's been so far, but say it is still the best hope for preventing the city's medical facilities from being overrun.

"Look, here are the facts. I hope that's the case,” said Dr. Grant Colfax from San Francisco’s Department of Public Health. “But, we simply do not know yet. It is too early to tell. Based on the science and data and looking at what has been successful at flattening the curve in other countries we are hopeful.”

City leaders are saying people can still walk, run or cycle for exercise. Provided they don't come within six feet of others.

To prevent congregating the city closed playgrounds. Now San Francisco is closing parking lots throughout the city as well, in places like Ocean Beach, Marina Green and at landmarks like Fort Funston.

All in an effort to send a clear message to San Franciscans to not get in their cars and drive around the city

The mayor said if people need exercise they should walk, run or bike in their own neighborhood, then get back indoors.

"We hope that by closing this area off to cars that people will start to get the message of why we are pushing folks to try to stay," said Mayor Breed. "Get your fresh air, walk your dogs, but don't get into cars and drive to specific locations to play volleyball with your friends, to have picnics to have wine parties."

The city stressing as testing capacity increases the number of infected will likely skyrocket in the weeks to come.

Health experts stress the best hope for the city is to work now, to try to reduce the load for the city's health care system going into the weeks ahead.