San Francisco DA opens criminal investigation of sheriff's department member seen shoving protester

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said on Wednesday that his office has opened a criminal investigation of a member of the Sheriff's Department who is seen on video shoving a protester from behind to the ground.

The incident happened on May 31, the second day of protests in the city stemming from the police killing of George Floyd. It happened at approximately 5:03 p.m. at the intersection of Pine and Front streets in the city's Financial District.

The DA is asking the public for additional video of the incident.

He shared video from Twitter user @caseylc9 adding, "If anyone has relevant video/can identify the suspect/witnesses/victims in the video below, email districtattorney@sfgov.org."

The sheriff's department responded by saying, "Initial review of available information and circumstances does not appear to rise to criminal conduct."

They are conducting their own follow up investigation and have been contacted by the D.A.'s office.

An earlier version of this story identified the suspect as a sheriff's deputy. KTVU has learned the suspect is not a deputy, but a higher up in the department.

Advertisement

KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky contributed to this story.