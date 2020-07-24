article

The San Francisco Ferry Building is back open, only days after being ordered to close.

There was a lot of confusion over the state and local health rules – and if the Ferry Building should be classified as a mall or transport hub.

On Friday, stores and restaurants are back open.

Two days ago, the entire Ferry Building was forced to close after being classified as an indoor mall.

Only those businesses with doors that led outside were allowed to continue operating.

Indoor merchants with no outside doors had to close. Shops that could, offered curbside service.

Dean Offenbach of Golden Gate Meat Company, who was impacted by the closure, said it was awful."

"We have tens of thousands of dollars in meat in there that's very perishable," He said. "Without any heads up, without any heads up of our closure. This is very devastating to our business. We have customers who are supposed to pick up orders today, tomorrow, the rest of the week."

On Thursday, the city clarified with the state that the Ferry Building is classified as a transportation terminal.

Transportation terminals are considered essential operations, which is why it was allowed to reopen.

Visitors must practice social distancing and everyone must wear masks.