San Francisco fighting back against illegal dumping in Bayview neighborhood

San Francisco is taking new steps to stop illegal dumping in a neighborhood that some feel has been forgotten.

Neighbors in the city's Bayview District said the problem has gone on for decades. But now the city is making a new effort to clean up and bust those who are dumping their mess in this community.

San Franciscans living near Gilman Avenue and Hawes Street said they have to contend with the mess daily.

Louis Garrett's family has lived in the neighborhood since 1950. Garret said the unpaved portions of the street are an invitation for people to dump their trash.

"They drive by throw stuff out of the car," he said. "Park their truck, dump stuff out of the trucks."

Crews from the San Francisco Department of Public Works who are tasked with cleaning up the area said it's frustrating. They clean it up, and then within days, the trash is back.

"The time we spend out here doing this every day we could be using it to do other projects and better the neighborhood as well," said Edgar Garcia from SFDPW. "We're at these same four or five locations every day."

Now the department is launching a new effort, with cleanups four times a week instead of twice weekly. The department said the trash isn't just dirty old mattresses or bags of household garbage, in many cases, it's construction debris and in some cases dangerous chemicals.

While it's a problem in other parts of the city, the Bayview takes the bulk of illegal dumping.

"It is a problem city-wide for bulky items, but the Bayview is getting the bigger dumps," said DiJaida Durden from SFDPW. "Like, full truck-loads of dumping."

The illegal dumping is taking place in the district of President of the Board of Supervisors Shamann Walton. He said there is a new focus on finding those who are dumping illegally and charging them a $1,000 fine.

"This fine is a new and increased fine but obviously what is very new is the ability to have cameras out there that are going to catch people so that we can know and find who has made the mistake of dumping in our community," said Walton.

Neighbors said they are encouraged to see the renewed focus and hope it will bring an end to the dumping.

"I appreciate what the city is doing in trying to help me keep the place clean. And it would help if the city would go on and pave this street through. Then it wouldn't be a place where people could pause," said Garrett.

The city is asking for the community to cooperate. Anyone who sees illegal dumping should contact the city via 311 and provide details such as vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers to help track down the offenders.