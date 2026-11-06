San Francisco Fire Department responds to Jackson Street apartment fire
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SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Firefighters on Friday afternoon were called to the scene of a 1-alarm structure fire in the 2100 block of Jackson Street.
Initial reports stated the fire was in a second-story unit. Fire department personnel arrived on-scene and reported at 2:18 p.m. that the flames had been extinguished and crews were opening the unit's walls and ceiling to search for hidden smoke and fire.
There were no reported injuries, but a dog was rescued from the scene.
The fire department has closed Jackson Street between Laguna and Buchanan Streets and asks residents to avoid the area.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the San Francisco Fire Department.