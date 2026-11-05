2 men stabbed in San Jose hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, woman assaulted

The Brief 2 men were stabbed in San Jose on Thursday night and a female victim was assaulted on the 3800 block of Brigadoon Way. SJPD said officers responded to the violence at around 7 p.m. The two men are at the hospital in life-threatening condition. The female's condition is not considered to be life-threatening. There are no suspects in custody at this time. Police did not give a motive for the stabbings.



Two men who were stabbed in San Jose Thursday evening are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to the 3800 block of Brigadoon Way just before 7 p.m. That's where they found two men who were both stabbed at least once.

Police said the men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

At the scene, police said they found a third victim – described as a female, who was physically assaulted. Police said she was also taken to the hospital, but her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody in the stabbings and assault.

This incident happened near Brigadoon Park and Silver Creek High School.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify any potential suspects or the victims. No further details about the victims were made available. Police did not say what the circumstances were surrounding this incident. No motive was given for the stabbings.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

The Source The information from this story comes from a San Jose Police Department statement.