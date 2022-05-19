San Francisco firefighter accused of attacking colleague with brass wrench

article

A San Francisco firefighter was charged with attacking a colleague with a fire hose spanner wrench, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said the attack unfolded on Feb. 1 around 11:06 a.m. at a home on E. 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Oakland.

Authorities allege that Robert Muhammad, 47, attacked fellow San Francisco fighter Gabriel Shin with a brass spanner, breaking Shin's arm and leaving him with a concussion.

The victim told authorities that he and Muhammad had known each other for over 20 years as they work for the same fire department.

Prosecutors have not yet disclosed what led up to the brutal assault.

Muhammad was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

A spokesperson for the fire department would not elaborate on the incident and told KTVU it was an "HR matter."

