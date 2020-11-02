San Francisco firefighter critically injured in the line of duty

article

A San Francisco firefighter was critically injured Monday when they were responding to a downtown high-rise fire, officials say.

San Francisco Fire Department responded to a fire at around 3:30 p.m. on the 19th floor of a building located at 55 Spear Street near Market Street.

SF Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said a Muni bus drove through the incident's operational area. At the same time, the firefighter was knocked unconscious when they were hit by a hose line and their head hit the ground.

Baxter did not directly link the Muni bus to the firefighter's incident, but said investigators will have more details at a later time.

The firefighter, identified as Matt Vann, is now at San Francisco General Hospital. His family and his girlfriend have been notified of his injuries.

Vann works at Fire Station No. 1 and has been with the department for six years.