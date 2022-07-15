San Francisco firefighter rescued after falling down elevator shaft

A firefighter in San Francisco had to be rescued Friday morning after falling down an elevator shaft while responding to a fire.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the crews were responding to a fire on Sea Cliff Avenue, right on the coast near Baker Beach.

Video from the Citizen App shows the firefighter response.

A second fire crew had to respond to help the firefighter who fell down the shaft.

Crews said the house appeared to be under construction.

The firefighter is expected to be OK.