San Francisco General needs help identifying patient

Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Friday asked for the public's assistance in identifying a patient.

Hospital officials said a man around 65 years old was admitted Wednesday in critical condition after being picked up by firefighters on Polk and Sutter streets.

The patient appears to be a white man with blue eyes, 5'8", and between 120-130 pounds.

Officials urged anyone who knows the man to contact the sheriff’s Department at 628-206-8063.