Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco General needs help identifying patient

By KTVU Staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
article

Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are asking the public to identify this patient who was admitted on May 11, 2022. (KTVU FOX 2)

SAN FRANCISCO - Officials with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Friday asked for the public's assistance in identifying a patient.

Hospital officials said a man around 65 years old was admitted Wednesday in critical condition after being picked up by firefighters on Polk and Sutter streets.

The patient appears to be a white man with blue eyes, 5'8", and between 120-130 pounds.

Officials urged anyone who knows the man to contact the sheriff’s Department at 628-206-8063.