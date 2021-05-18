San Francisco Giants change rules about COVID tests for fans

article

There will soon be major changes to the way San Francisco Giants fans are seated at the team's home games.

Beginning May 21, ticket holders in the socially-distant seating areas will no longer have to show proof of a negative COVID test or demonstrate that they have been vaccinated.

In order to be seated in the fully vaccinated stands, fans must continue to present proof that it has been 14 days after receiving their final dose of a vaccine.

Children aged 2-15 may sit in the vaccinated area if they present a negative result from COVID test. Children younger than that do not need to be tested for the virus.

Previously, all attendees, except young children, had to prove that they had tested negative.

Regardless of vaccination status, all fans over the age of 2 must wear a mask or other face covering.

California announced Monday that it will maintain rules for masks that are stricter than CDC guidelines until June 15. These include rules at sporting events and other places where people gather in large crowds.