SF Giants will welcome back fans as long as they prove they don’t have COVID

The San Francisco Giants will welcome fans back to Oracle Park on Opening Day next week as long as COVID protocols apply and fans show proof that they've tested negative for coronavirus.

Under the public health order issued by the San Francisco Department, the Giants can operate the ballpark at up to 22% capacity with special testing and vaccination requirements for entry to the park beginning on April 9 against the Colorado Rockies.

Fans will be seated in socially distanced pods in nine designated zones throughout the ballpark.

Designated zones assign fans to specific entry and exit gates, concessions and restrooms located closest to their seating pods.

"We are very excited and are looking forward to welcoming fans back home to Oracle Park," said Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. "We want to thank our fans for their ongoing patience, cooperation and support as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic."

Under rules issued by the San Francisco Health Department:

Each fan in attendance, 12 years and older, will be required to take a COVID-19 test with negative results or provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination, in order to gain entry. If testing, the Giants strongly encourage fans to take a PCR-type test rather than a rapid antigen test.

Test results need to be received within 72 hours of the first game that they plan to attend of a homestand.

Fans can present their negative Covid tests two ways:

Fans 18 or older may utilize the CLEAR’s Health Pass to securely link and confirm negative COVID-19 test results for a seamless entry to the game. Health Pass is a free service on the CLEAR mobile app, which connects a person’s verified identity to COVID-19 related information to help reduce the public health risk. The Giants strongly encourage fans to take advantage of CLEAR’s Health Pass before arriving at Oracle Park in order to help ensure a smooth entry. Or, fans can bring an electronic or paper copy of their negative COVID-19 test results at the entrance gates.

Fully vaccinated fans should bring a paper or electronic copy of their completed vaccination card to the game.

In Oakland, A's fans will be gathering in "fan pods" to watch the Opening Day game against the Houston Astros. No COVID tests are required to see the baseball game in Oakland.

For more information on the Giants' rules, click here.