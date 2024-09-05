8-year-old San Francisco girl shot by gun in home, not stray bullet

An 8-year-old San Francisco girl who was injured in a shooting last week was shot by a gun inside her home, contradicting her father's earlier statements that she was hit by a stray bullet.

The shooting happened Friday night at a home on Chicago Way near McLaren Park.

The girl's father initially told KTVU that a stray bullet came through a window and struck his daughter.

"She ordered food. She got close to the window, and she got shot. I don't know why. I don't have a problem with anyone. I don't get involved with anyone," the man previously said through a translator.

However, San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai said on Wednesday that the girl was accidentally shot inside the house. The San Francisco Chronicle was the first to report the new development.

At the time of the shooting, the girl's siblings and their teenage friends were at the home. The circumstances of how the gun was discharged remain unclear.

The girl is expected to make a full recovery.

It remains unclear whether charges will be filed.