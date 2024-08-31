San Francisco shooting leaves 8-year-old girl critically injured

An eight-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a stray bullet came through a window of her home and struck her, the girl's father told KTVU.

Police received a call around 5:24 p.m. reporting a shooting at a residence on Chicago Way, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KTVU. When officers arrived, they found a young girl suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officers provided medical aid to the young girl before she was taken to a local hospital. Police are still looking for any information about this shooting; those who may have details to share are asked to contact the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.