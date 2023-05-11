San Francisco graphic artist Frank Kozik dies unexpectedly at age 61

article

San Francisco-based graphic artist Frank Kozik passed away unexpectedly Saturday, according to family.

Kozik was known for his album cover designs including The Offspring's "Americana" and Queens of the Stone Age’s self-titled debut. He was 61 years old.

"Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in," wrote his wife Sharon. "He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express."

She said he loved his cats, classic muscle cars, and Disneyland, adding she hopes his legacy will live on through his art.

Kozik was born in Spain and moved to Sacramento when he was 15, according to Wikipedia. He joined the U.S. Air Force at age 18, and was stationed in Austin, Texas.

He became part of the underground rock scene in Austin and drew attention by making posters and flyers for performing punk bands. He was a self-taught artist.

After moving to San Francisco in 1993, Kozik grew his profile by working with Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Sound Garden, and many others.

Later in his career he became part of the designer toy movement, creating unique collectibles.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Frank Kozik," wrote The Breeders on Twitter. "Thank you Frank for all of the art and inspiration over the years."

Kozik's cause of his death was not given. His wife said memorial information will come soon.