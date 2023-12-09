San Francisco gun buyback brings in over 100 guns in first two hours

A gun buyback in San Francisco bought more than 100 guns off the streets in its first hour and a half, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

This is the 13th year that the United Playaz, a violence prevention organization, has partnered with SFPD to provide a safe place for people to turn in their weapons. The group's goal is to get as many guns off the street as they possibly can.

The buyback is offering $100 for each gun turned in. However, $200 will be paid out for each assault weapon brought in.

The buyback started around 8 a.m., and by 10 a.m. 100 weapons had been turned in. The weapons ranged from handheld guns to rifles and even appeared to include at least one automatic weapon.

The buyback is located at 1038 Howard Street and will be running until noon. Anyone who hopes to turn in a weapon can bring it in, no questions asked.