San Francisco home explosion suspect gets charged with murder

The man accused of causing his San Francisco home to explode due to an illegal hash oil operation will be charged with the alleged murder of his wife who died in the blast.

Darren Price, 53, already faced multiple felony charges from the explosion that rocked the Outer Sunset in February, but city prosecutors announced Friday that he will also be charged with murder.

"New evidence has emerged in the investigation," said a spokesperson for District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, without specifying what new information has been discovered.

Darron Price, the man accused of killing his wife in an unintentional home explosion, may be granted bail and released, a San Francisco judge said Feb. 17, 2023. (KTVU FOX 2)

Price's wife died while her caretaker was injured and adjacent homes were badly damaged when materials used in drug manufacturing that were allegedly kept in Price's home caught fire and blew up.

Prosecutors had previously charged Price with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, manufacturing a controlled substance and other counts.

Neighbors who were displaced by the explosion have sued Price's landlord, alleging they knew that their tenant was involved in drug dealing and did nothing about it.