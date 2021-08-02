San Francisco: Hospital officials seek identity of woman in critical condition

article

A woman is in critical condition Monday night at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and hospital officials are asking for help identifying her.

She was admitted to the hospital Saturday via ambulance from 35 Dorman Ave. in San Francisco.

She is white, about 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 240 pounds with short brown hair.

She has a tattoo of two skulls with bones on her right arm, according to hospital officials.

Anyone who knows her name is asked to call the sheriff's department at the hospital at (628) 206-8063.





