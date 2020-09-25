San Francisco hospital seeks patient's identity

article

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking the public's help in identifying a patient who was struck by a truck and injured on Friday morning.

The hospital issued a photo of the male patient who may be in his 40s, 5' 6" and weighs about 185 pounds. The patient has a dark complexion, a salt-and-pepper beard, and is possibly Latino and may go by the first name, Armando, officials said.

The patient was struck at the intersection of Evans Avenue and Napoleon Street at 6:30 a.m. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

If you have information about this person’s identity, please call 628-206-8063, or email Brent Andrew at brent.andrew@sfdph.org.