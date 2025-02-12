San Francisco hosting big events this weekend — NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year Parade

The Brief San Francisco is hosting two major events this weekend: the NBA All-Star Game and the Chinese New Year Parade. The weekend could generate $350 million for the city. The San Francisco Police Department said it's all hands on deck to ensure both events happen as planned and safely.



San Francisco is gearing up for a big weekend, with the NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year set to draw thousands of fans.

San Francisco welcomes visitors

What we know:

Fans from around the world have started to stream into the city for the festivities.

Humzah Malik traveled from London.

"I'm here for the weekend, All-Star weekend," said Malik. "A friend works for the NBA, so he's putting on a few events. Here to see that."

At Chase Center, crews were hard at work on Wednesday putting the finishing touches in place for the NBA All-Star Game and the surrounding activities.

Siren Bar at Chase Center is set to host a Hennessy pop-up to welcome fans.

"We want to be the community spot," said Joseph Cleveland from Siren. "A place where people can meet up before they go to the game, a place where they can come after the game. If they live in the neighborhood, they can pick up a drink and go to the park and have a little picnic. So, I think there's something for everyone."

Alex Bastian from the Hotel Council of San Francisco said Chinese New Year traditionally brings a bump in overnight guests. This year, with the NBA All-Star Game on the same weekend, more out-of-town visitors are expected.

Projected $350 million boost to San Francisco

What they're saying:

"Three-hundred and fifty million dollars, that's how much economic activity the region is going to experience during the NBA All-Star weekend," said Bastian.

Bastian, a vocal defender of San Francisco, even took to the op-ed page to call out Charles Barkley, known for criticizing San Francisco, urging the former All-Star to see the city and change his mind.

"Come experience all of it, and I feel if he's objective about it, he's going to leave his heart here as well," said Bastian.

With the All-Star Game and Chinese New Year falling on the same weekend, some fans say they'll try to attend both.

"I'm going to try it. I've got a free weekend," said Malik.

With both big events planned, it's all hands on deck for San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department said it will work with other first responders to ensure the events go as safely as possible.