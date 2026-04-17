San Francisco I-80 weekend closure starts tonight: What to expect

The Brief A critical section of eastbound I-80 and connecting ramps from Highway 101 will be closed from Friday night through Monday morning for essential repairs to the 71-year-old Bayshore Freeway viaducts. Officials warn of weekday-level traffic delays and are urging residents to use mass transit, specifically BART, to avoid congestion exacerbated by the weekend's Cherry Blossom Festival. Motorists forced to drive must use city streets to bypass the closure, with Peninsula drivers directed to Bryant Street and Highway 101 travelers routed through Folsom Street to access the Bay Bridge.



San Francisco is bracing for what officials warn could be the worst traffic congestion the city has seen in decades as a major section of the Bayshore Freeway prepares to shut down for the entire weekend.

Starting Friday at 11 p.m., the eastbound side of Interstate 80 will close between 17th and Fourth streets. The closure, which lasts until 6 a.m. Monday will prevent motorists from traveling eastbound across the Bay Bridge via the standard route.

Crews are scheduled to perform rehabilitation work on the 71-year-old Central and Bayshore Freeway viaducts. According to Caltrans, the project involves replacing bridge joints and repairing the road surface.

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A main artery temporarily severed

What we know:

The shutdown includes the southbound and northbound connector ramps between U.S. Highway 101 and eastbound I-80. Caltrans officials are urging the public to plan ahead, suggesting that weekend traffic could mirror or exceed the gridlock typically seen during weekday rush hours.

"That's the main artery area for many folks that leads up to the Bay Bridge," said Pedro Quintana, Caltrans public affairs manager.

The Bay Bridge, known as the "workhorse" of bridges, carries upward of 270,000 motorists daily. With the annual Cherry Blossom Festival expected to draw large crowds this weekend, the timing has residents and commuters on edge.

"I can't believe they're going to close the freeway for that long," said Travis, a San Francisco resident. "How are people going to get around?"

Detours will be provided for Peninsula drivers looking to cross the Bay Bridge and for those driving from Highway 101. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

Transit agencies step up

Local perspective:

Transportation officials are pointing to mass transit as the only reliable way to avoid a horrendous mile-and-a-half stretch of gridlock. BART, in particular, is preparing for a surge in passengers.

"When large freeways do close down for the weekend, we do see a bump in ridership, so we’re very much looking forward to that," said Alicia Trost, BART chief spokeswoman.

To manage the overflow on city streets, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will deploy personnel to the most impacted areas.

"We're going to be sending out SFMTA parking control officers to control the traffic through some of the busier intersections to make sure pedestrians are staying safe," said SFMTA spokesman Michael Roccaforte.

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Navigating the detours

For those who must drive, there are a few detour routes to navigate the closure. Drivers arriving from the Peninsula should exit at Ninth Street and travel along Bryant Street before re-entering the freeway at the Fifth Street onramp. Meanwhile, those traveling from Highway 101 are advised to use Folsom Street to reach the Essex Street onramp for bridge access.

Local taxi drivers, like Amid, say they are already planning to stick to lesser-known side streets. "You know I have to use the back roads," he said. "That’s all there is."

The 55-hour closure is expected to conclude in time for the Monday morning commute, leaving behind a smoother road surface but, as many residents fear, a weekend of frayed nerves.