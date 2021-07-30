San Francisco is considering indoor mask mandate

Some counties in California now have mask mandates re-instated and some city leaders in San Francisco are having discussions on the same topic.

There is nothing set in stone at this time, but Mayor London Breed says it's something she is considering after the CDC recently recommended that anyone indoors wear a mask regardless of vaccine status.

At this time, there are no requirements or mandates.

But with the growing threat of the delta variant, Breed said the city needs to consider being diligent despite having about 77% of its eligible population vaccinated.

City residents are split.

"I do not think personally think it is necessary," Nick Wilkinson said. "I think it's unfortunate. I think we starting to finally feel some sort of normal again and people are out and about."

But Kalea Cleeton said she feels the mandate is necessary.

"I think it is needed the way we are trending and everyone has been in that position before," she said.

Mask mandates are now in place in San Mateo County inside government buildings.

Los Angeles has already instituted a mandate and Sacramento is issuing a requirement on Friday.



