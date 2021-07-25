San Francisco judge sentences gang member to 15 years for Sonoma County home invasion robberies

article

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen sentenced a 31-year-old Virginia man to 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $20,000 in restitution for his role in a conspiracy to commit armed home invasion robberies in Sonoma County.

Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced the ruling Thursday, after reaching a plea agreement Aaron McArthur, also known as Gangster Boogie, G Boogie, Boogie and as Suave.

McArthur admitted that he agreed in January 2018 with others to commit home invasion robberies in Northern California.

Prosecutors said the plea agreement included other admissions, including descriptions of how McArthur recruited the participation of others, coordinated their travel from Virginia to Northern California, and planned the invasions.

The scheme included four robberies, a pair each on Feb. 8, 2018, and March 12, 2018. In one of the robberies on the earlier date, McArthur's co-conspirators shot and killed one of the residents.

McArthur pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce.