San Francisco latest Bay Area city to establish 'ICE-free zone'

San Francisco is the latest Bay Area city to establish "ICE-free zones" on city-owned property.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ordinance, which supporters say will help ensure residents can access public programs and services without fear related to their immigration status.

Backers of the measure said the policy is intended to provide clarity for immigrants seeking city resources and reinforce local protections.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously said that cities do not have the authority to restrict federal immigration enforcement.