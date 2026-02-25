Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco latest Bay Area city to establish 'ICE-free zone'

By
Published  February 25, 2026 8:13am PST
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco approves ICE-free zones

San Francisco approves ICE-free zones

San Francisco is the latest city to become an ICE-free zone. 

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is the latest Bay Area city to establish "ICE-free zones" on city-owned property.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ordinance, which supporters say will help ensure residents can access public programs and services without fear related to their immigration status.

Related

What are ICE-free zones? What they can and can't do
article

What are ICE-free zones? What they can and can't do

Cities and counties across the United States are creating "ICE-free zones." Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what they are and what they are intended to do.

Backers of the measure said the policy is intended to provide clarity for immigrants seeking city resources and reinforce local protections.

The Department of Homeland Security has previously said that cities do not have the authority to restrict federal immigration enforcement.

San FranciscoImmigration