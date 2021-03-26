San Francisco loses legal battle to force public schools to reopen

article

The city of San Francisco has lost a legal case to force its school district to re-open all public schools.

Superior Court Judge Ethan Shulman said the city's request was pointless because there is a plan in place to bring some younger students back to campus.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera had sued the district, asking for a court order to get all students back to class, after a year of remote learning.

Right now, the district plans to open dozens of schools, as early as April 12, in phases.



Herrera said it's unacceptable to have no real plan for middle and high school students to return to classes.

