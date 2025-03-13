San Francisco man allegedly set fire to competitors' tow trucks to drive own business, feds say

The Brief A man was indicted in federal court after allegedly setting fires to tow trucks belonging to competitors to drive business to his associated companies The suspect was already in custody for unrelated alleged crimes related to money laundering and insurance fraud



A San Francisco man was in court on Thursday after being accused of conspiring and setting fires to competing tow trucks throughout the Bay Area in 2023.

A federal grand jury indicted Jose Vicente Badillo on one count of conspiracy to commit arson in connection to an alleged scheme to burn tow trucks to drive more business to specific towing companies he was associated with, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The alleged incidents happened on four different occasions from April to October 2023 in San Francisco and East Palo Alto. Federal authorities said the 29-year-old conspired with others in the fires.

Two tow trucks in San Francisco were either damaged or destroyed in San Francisco on April 4, 2023, another one on April 29, and two more on Oct. 3. On July 25, a tow truck was set on fire in East Palo Alto, officials said.

Other reasons behind the fires were to retaliate against the competitors for perceived wrongs, according to the indictment.

Federal authorities alleged Badillo orchestrated the conspiracy and then directed others to set fire to the tow trucks.

Dig deeper:

Federal officials said Badillo is already in custody due to unrelated federal charges of money laundering and insurance fraud in San Francisco.