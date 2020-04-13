San Francisco man arrested after family member found dead in burning home

article

A 29-year-old man was arrested after authorities responded to his burning Mission District residence Sunday morning and found him naked and covered in blood on a patio with a female family member dead inside, San Francisco police said Monday.

Daniel Antonio Gudino is in custody after officers responded at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1300 block of Natoma Street regarding someone possibly suffering a mental health crisis, according to police.

Officers learned firefighters were already on scene extinguishing the fire and found a body in a bedroom. Officers found Gudino on the patio and were able to take him into custody, police said.

Police said the 56-year-old woman who died is believed to be a family member of Gudino's, but they did not elaborate on what led to her death. The San Francisco medical examiner's office is not yet releasing her name.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."