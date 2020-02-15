San Francisco man arrested with cache of controlled substances during traffic stop

article

A traffic stop in Millbrae on Wednesday led to the arrest of a man in connection with several crimes including possession of controlled substances for sale and DUI.

Bryan Orlando Hernandez Rodriguez, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with an intent to sell, transporting controlled substances, possession of marijuana in excess of 28.5 grams and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs, according to the San Bruno Police Department.

On Wednesday at 11:08 p.m., a San Bruno police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of El Camino Real in Millbrae.

During the traffic stop, the officer determined the driver, identified as Hernandez Rodriguez, was operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs, police said.

A subsequent search of Hernandez Rodriguez and the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, Oxycodone and other items indicative of narcotics sales, police said.

Police also seized and undisclosed amount of money.