San Francisco man faces 8 years in prison after raping intoxicated woman

article

A 32-year-old man faces eight years in prison after being convicted of raping an intoxicated woman he was acquainted with, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Nitish Sharma was hanging out with the woman and several friends at a club in San Francisco in 2017.

Featured article

The woman became sick, unable to walk and talk and started throwing up. Sharma took the woman to her home, and once inside, he helped her undress and get into bed, prosecutors successfully argued.

Sharma then got into bed with the woman and had sex with her when he knew she was too intoxicated to resist, prosecutors said. He left a few minutes later and rejoined his friends at the club.

"This case should make it crystal clear that there will be consequences for those who seek to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable moments," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Sharma was arrested by police in 2017. He faces up to eight years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.