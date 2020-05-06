San Francisco man in custody for stabbing teen girl and her father in Santa Clara

article

A 37-year-old San Francisco man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old girl and her 58-year-old father at a home in Santa Clara early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 2:32 a.m. to a report of a double stabbing in the 3200 block of Homestead Road and arrived to find the two victims, who were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police identified Henry Gregory Jones Jr., an acquaintance of the victims, and arrested him in San Francisco at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to police.

No other details about what led to the stabbing were immediately released by police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Bill Lutz at (408) 615-4814.