San Francisco mayor advances legislation for new sobering center in SoMA neighborhood

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Tuesday signed new legislation, advancing a program aimed at getting drug users off the streets and connecting them to treatment.

A new sobering center in SF

What we know:

The legislation authorizes the San Francisco Sheriff's Office to contract with Connections California LLC to operate the city's new Rapid Enforcement, Support, Evaluation and Triage or RESET center.

The center will open this spring at 444 Sixth Street in the city's South of Market neighborhood and will act as an alternative to jail or hospitalization for individuals with substance use disorders and who are arrested for public intoxication.

RESET will provide more mental health and substance-use treatment services than what nurses in the jails are able to provide, according to the mayor's office.

Connections Health Solutions, a crisis care company, will provide care at the facility and connect those brought in to appropriate treatments. The facility will be overseen by the Sheriff's Office and the city's Department of Public Health. Connections has facilities in at least five states, including Arizona and Washington, according to their website.

RESET is part of Lurie's "Breaking the Cycle" initiative to tackle the city's homelessness and behavioral health crisis. A 24/7 crisis stabilization center and three recovery-focused interim housing programs were launched in San Francisco in 2025 as part of this initiative.

After signing the legislation, Lurie posted to social media to say, "For too long, San Franciscans have been told that we must choose between clean, safe neighborhoods and compassion for those struggling on our streets." Lurie added that he ran for mayor because, "I believed we can – and should – do both," and that the city doen't have to choose between compassion and accountability.

He also offered a stern warning to those who use drugs openly in San Francisco's public spaces. "The RESET Center allows our officers to arrest those engaged in public drug use at a speed and volume we have never seen before. If you use drugs on our streets, we will arrest you."

He said this new approach offers a chance at recovery.

"The RESET Center is a health-focused facility designed to care for publicly intoxicated individuals by moving them off the streets and into a safe and controlled environment," Lurie said.

The Source San Francisco Mayor's Office, and Bay City News.