San Francisco Mayor London Breed to be sworn in for first full term

San Francisco's first black female mayor will be inaugurated Wednesday morning at City Hall for her first full term, the mayor's office said.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. in the rotunda of City Hall at 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place.

Mayor London Breed will be sworn in and she will make remarks during a ceremony featuring musical performances and an invocation.

She became mayor when Mayor Ed Lee died unexpectedly in December 2017.

The city's new district attorney Chesa Boudin will also take the oath of office. He will be sworn in by Breed at the Herbst Theater Wednesday night.

Boudin campaigned as a candidate for change and his transition staff believes he has a vision for how to deal with the city's problems. But his election was controversial because he's been a public defender with no experience as a prosecutor.

Critics are concerned his actions could favor the defendants over crime victims.