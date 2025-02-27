San Francisco mayor says city workers must return to office 4 days a week

The Brief San Francisco city workers will have to return to the office at least four days a week. Mayor Daniel Lurie said the change will go into effect on April 28. Lurie said with the city workers back in office four days a week, it will improve in-



Thousands of San Francisco city workers on hybrid schedules must return to the office at least four days a week.

April deadline

What we know:

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie set an April 28 deadline for the change, which will affect 10,000 employees.

Lurie said 70% of city workers are already working in the office five days a week, and the adjustment would bring between 8,000 and 10,000 employees back into the office four times a week.

Featured article

A more efficient San Francisco

What they're saying:

"It's going to help us deliver better quality services to the people of San Francisco, who deserve a more effective and efficient government, and being in-person helps us do that," the mayor told KTVU. He added, "We are in a new era here in San Francisco, and we need people back to work."

Lurie said the adjustment would improve in-office communication and boost the local economy.

He has also pushed private companies to bring more workers back to downtown San Francisco to help the city recover from the pandemic.

"Civic Center, downtown, Market Street, will see the impact of having more people taking BART, taking Muni into downtown San Francisco," said Lurie. He said improved and efficient services mean cleaner and safer streets.