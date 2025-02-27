Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco mayor says city workers must return to office 4 days a week

By
Published  February 27, 2025 12:36pm PST
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Research shows San Francisco slow to recover from pandemic, remote tech work major factor

The Pandemic Recovery Index shows San Francisco ranks 24th out of the 25 largest economic regions in the country. San Jose fared much better, coming in at number 16. 

The Brief

    • San Francisco city workers will have to return to the office at least four days a week.
    • Mayor Daniel Lurie said the change will go into effect on April 28.
    • Lurie said with the city workers back in office four days a week, it will improve in-

SAN FRANCISCO - Thousands of San Francisco city workers on hybrid schedules must return to the office at least four days a week.

April deadline

What we know:

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie set an April 28 deadline for the change, which will affect 10,000 employees.

Lurie said 70% of city workers are already working in the office five days a week, and the adjustment would bring between 8,000 and 10,000 employees back into the office four times a week.

Featured

How much is $100K salary worth in San Francisco, Oakland?
article

How much is $100K salary worth in San Francisco, Oakland?

Earning a $100,000 salary in San Francisco means something much different than in El Paso, Texas. Here's a look at the data.

A more efficient San Francisco

What they're saying:

"It's going to help us deliver better quality services to the people of San Francisco, who deserve a more effective and efficient government, and being in-person helps us do that," the mayor told KTVU. He added, "We are in a new era here in San Francisco, and we need people back to work."

Lurie said the adjustment would improve in-office communication and boost the local economy.

He has also pushed private companies to bring more workers back to downtown San Francisco to help the city recover from the pandemic.

"Civic Center, downtown, Market Street, will see the impact of having more people taking BART, taking Muni into downtown San Francisco," said Lurie. He said improved and efficient services mean cleaner and safer streets.

The Source: Information for this story comes from an interview with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

San Francisco