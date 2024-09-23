San Francisco mayor swoops in to help troubled schools

The Brief San Francisco Mayor London Breed assembles eight-person team from city to "stabilize" beleaguered SFUSD.Superintendent Matt Wayne will stay with district, with city and board oversight.SFUSD under pressure to make $100 million in cuts by December to avoid state takeover.



The San Francisco Unified School District is facing a budget deficit and is under pressure from the state to make serious cuts, which include closing several schools next year.

The announcement on Monday came hours after the school board held a rare emergency meeting over the weekend.

SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne will keep his job, but management of the district’s financial troubles will also be overseen by a "Schools Stabilization Team" from the mayor’s office.

"We will bring that clarity to the public, educators, and to the students," Breed said.

The eight-member team includes department heads from the city's Recreation and Parks Department, the Children and Families Department, as well as budget specialists from the city controller’s office.

"The school district is facing some serious financial challenges," Breed said at a news conference. "We will help them with a balanced budget based on facts, data, and real numbers."

The team will also include Carl Cohn, the former superintendent of Long Beach Unified School District, which is seen as a model for success by some in the San Francisco community.

"It's a district we're always looking to, as, ‘Wow, how do they do what they’re able to do?' They have great student outcomes," said Meredith Dodson, executive director of the parent organization, SF Parent Coalition. "Their district had efficient use of resources. They seem to know how to get it done. Hopefully, they bring that same mentality and learning to SFUSD."

In May, the California Department of Education sent fiscal advisors to SFUSD to pressure the district into getting its finances in order.

Fiscal oversight is a step the state typically takes before declaring a district insolvent and assuming control—something educators, administrators, and families want to avoid.

"If having the city step in is going to bring resolution and help give us answers, that’s a good thing," said parent Laura Neri.

Another parent, Juan Zuniga, added: "Any help is good, I believe. I just don’t know if that will work. We just gotta see."

Last week, Wayne was expected to release a list of at least 10 SFUSD schools that could close next year as part of cost-saving measures, but that decision was delayed until October.

As part of the mayor’s budget stabilization plan, Breed is also releasing an additional $8.4 million in emergency funds for the district.