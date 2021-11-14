San Francisco mosque vandalized

A beer bottle shattered a window at a San Francisco mosque on Friday night and officials with the Islamic Center of San Francisco said the vandalism is an act of hate.

Officials from the center said they will not be deterred.

Finding the vandal may be impossible. Although a security camera recorded the act, the quality of the recording was too poor to be a useful tool for identifying the suspect.

Still, mosque officials said they want the bottle thrower to visit the mosque and learn more about what Islam represents.

Advertisement

The mosque also said that they are seeking donations to pay for repairs and security camera upgrades.